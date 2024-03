| Shepherd Drowns While Rescuing Lamb In Telangana

Shepherd drowns while rescuing lamb in Telangana

The deceased was Jangamapally Ramulu (55), a resident of Thonigandal in Rayamapet mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 09:09 PM

Medak: A shepherd drowned in a tank while rescuing a lamb that ventured deep into the water body at Bodmatpally in Tekmal mandal on Wednesday.

The body of Ramulu was retrieved from the water by evening. A case has been registered.