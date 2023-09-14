Gulf migrant stabbed to death in Rajanna-Sircilla

Naresh was attacked with knives by unknown persons on Wednesday night and died of severe bleeding injuries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:24 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: A Gulf migrant, Padigela Naresh (25) was murdered by unknown persons in Malyala of Chandurthi mandal late on Wednesday.

Though the exact reason is not yet known, an extramarital affair is suspected to have led to the murder, police said. Naresh was attacked with knives by unknown persons on Wednesday night and died of severe bleeding injuries.

Naresh, who migrated to the Gulf in search of employment five years ago, came home 10 days ago. The husband of a woman in his neighbourhood is suspected to be behind the attack, with Naresh allegedly having been in an extramarital relationship with the woman.