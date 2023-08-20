Elderly couple ends life in Rajanna-Sircilla

According to villagers, the couple could have resorted to the extreme step unable to tolerate harassment by their sons.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:11 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Representational Image

Rajanna Siricilla: An elderly couple died, allegedly by suicide, in Ashireddypalli of Chandurthi mandal.

Kanikarapu Devaiah and his wife Laxmi are suspected to have consumed pesticide in their home. As the couple did not open the door on Sunday morning, neighbors broke in and found the couple unconscious. They immediately shifted the two to hospital where they were declared brought dead.

According to villagers, the couple could have resorted to the extreme step unable to tolerate harassment by their sons. They had disputes with their sons over the distribution of property, it is said.

Also Read Man kills father in Bhupalpally, keeps body at home for three days