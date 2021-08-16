Sherwood Public School celebrates virtual Independence Day

Students showcased their hidden talent through solo singing, drawings, paintings and dance performances.

By | Published: 6:27 pm

Sherwood Public School celebrated virtual Independence Day beginning with a prayer song. Children spoke about India’s development journey in the fields of technology and other sectors, India’s rich heritage and culture and what independence means to them.

Students showcased their hidden talent through solo singing, drawings, paintings and dance performances. Video and PPT presentations were presented on the love and responsibility for the country.

A general knowledge quiz was conducted on – know your country. It was also a day to remember the 150th birth anniversary of philosopher Sri Aurobindo. Patriotic songs were being played as a tribute to real heroes of the country, battling at the borders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .