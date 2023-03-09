This Hyderabad artist sculpts success story

Dussa Bhavani from Hyderabad is an artist who uses her paintings to show her love for nature

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: Art has always been a form of expressing emotions or feelings through visual representations. Dussa Bhavani from Hyderabad is one such artist who uses her paintings to show her love for nature. “Sculpture paintings are a 3D art form, where I create volumetric flowers using sculpture paste and palette knives. I had started sculpting flowers but now I can create birds, butterflies, fruits, and much more,” she says.

Since her childhood, Bhavani was interested in painting and encouraged by the positive feedback from her loved ones, she decided to take this hobby to the next level. Known for her sculpture paintings, Bhavani receives orders from all across the world for her 3D paintings. “In 2021, I attended a course for sculpture painting and received a certification after which I used to take online classes and teach people. In 2022, I started taking offline workshops in Hyderabad,” says the 23-year-old.

With the goal of producing one-of-a-kind items using the technique of sculpture painting, Bhavani started to club the two distinct techniques, acrylics, and sculpture painting together. The artist received a lot of love from people for her three-dimensional effect on canvas, which looks like the art is stepping out of the canvas. Each painting of hers depicts a unique narrative.