Artists are being hired in Telugu weddings to translate emotions of the moment onto canvas

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 20 March 2024, 10:15 PM

Hyderabad: Amidst the extravagance of modern weddings, the trend of live paintings is becoming increasingly popular across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, captivating hearts and immortalising moments in a truly unique manner.

These real-time artworks capture the essence of love and tradition, offering a timeless keepsake for the couples, while engaging guests in the magic of art. As families gather to bless the couple, talented artists quietly set up their easels, ready to translate the emotions of the moment onto the canvas.

Each brushstroke becomes a testament to the joy, laughter, and tears that characterise the sacred bond of marriage.

“It’s already a big thing out of India. I am so glad that the trend is picking up in the Telugu States, all thanks to social media,” said Neha Verma, an artist with a decade-long experience in the art scene.

Neha, who is well-versed in live paintings with Urban Sketchers Hyderabad, has performed live painting assignments at a couple of weddings.

“The trend began just this season and is gaining momentum, with numerous offers pouring in,” she added.

The artist discusses the intricacies of live painting at weddings, emphasising the importance of capturing emotions and the environment accurately.

“Though I had prior experience in live paintings, capturing such atmosphere is quite challenging. This is a new venture for artists like us, requiring extensive practice to excel,” she elaborates.

Neha further advises couples to consider various details beforehand, including setup, preferred artistic style, and specific moments that they wish to have documented.

She emphasises the importance of choosing a painting style that aligns with the couple’s vision, as it will serve as a timeless memento of their special day.

“What sets live paintings apart is their ability to engage guests in the creative process. At one wedding, I drew a tree where guests painted and attached leaves. Guests could also share their own stories or wishes for the artwork. This interactive element not only enhances the celebratory atmosphere but also offers a sense of community,” Neha explains.

Furthermore, the trend of live painting is broadening its horizons beyond weddings, as individuals are now seeking artists to paint live at diverse celebratory events such as birthdays, parties, wedding-related gatherings, and others.