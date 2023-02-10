Shift power connections to temples from commercial to domestic category: Indrakaran Reddy

A Indrakaran Reddy said proposals to consider power supply connections to temples under domestic category were cleared

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

File Photo of A Indrakaran Reddy

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said proposals to consider power supply connections to temples under domestic category were cleared and asked officials to pursue the issue with the Electricity department officials for shifting of power connections from commercial to domestic category.

He said in case of any specific issues brought to his notice, necessary action would be initiated.

Replying to discussion on the Endowments department, the Minister said the department would release funds for 20 temples under Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme as per recommendations of the local MLAs within their respective constituencies.

He said the State government allocated Rs 200 crore for Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, Rs 100 crore for Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu and Rs 50 crore for the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada.

He stated that about 1,742 temples were being developed with Rs 387.83 crore and funds worth Rs 200 crore were being provided to 2,896 temples under Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme. Reclamation of about 5,217 acres of encroached endowments lands has been resumed by the department.