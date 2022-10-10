| Shikhar Dhawan Trends On Twitter After He Failed Yet Again In Second Odi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:26 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Indias Shubman Gill (R) having a conversation between overs.

Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team beat South Africa by 7 wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series. Team India gunned down the target of 279, riding on Shreyas Iyer’s century. Chasing a huge target, India desperately needed a good start but lost an early wicket in the form of Shikar Dhawan in the third over. The Southpaw was clean bowled in the bowling of Wayne Parnell when Shikar tried to come down the pitch to play a shot. The same bowler has also clean-bowled the Indian opener in the first ODI.

Meanwhile, Twitterati expressed their anger on the social media platform over Dhawan’s poor performance as he managed to score only 7 and 13 runs in the first and second ODIs against South Africa respectively. With over 3.5k tweets, ‘Dhawan’ started trending on the micro-blogging site.

“Seems like Dhawan going Amla’s way of ending his international career by fcking up those stats,” wrote one user.

“If anybody in this Indian line-up deserves to bench is no other than temporary captain #ShikharDhawan himself. He is as clueless in batting as he’s clueless in his cringe insta reel . Pathetic WTD,” wrote another

Have a look at a few more reactions:

Has nobody helped Shikar Dhawan how to play the ball , he gets out by playing back foot . He has lost his wicket for the same ball playing the same stroke on several occasions — ashok kalburgi (@ashkal57) October 10, 2022

Dhawan tuk tuk started. How long will we carry this finished player? He's an ODI legend for India but he has well passed his prime. #INDVSSA — Saket Patel. (@runsandrunss) October 9, 2022

A few fans also supported Shikar Dhawan by posting supportive tweets. They want to see Shikhar back in the Indian team for the ICC 2023 World Cup, which will be hosted by India. A few days back, the left-handed batsman said that his current goal is to play for India in the 2023 World Cup.

Earlier, the Indian team received a warm welcome at the hotel in Ranchi as the hotel staff greeted players with music and dance. A large crowd of fans had thronged the hotel and airport to catch a glimpse of their favorite cricketers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared the video on its official Twitter handle.

‘Touchdown Ranchi’ – BCCI captioned it.

It’s been 26 innings since the Delhi cricketer has scored a century. The veteran has amassed over 10,000 runs, including 17 ODI and 7 Test centuries, across all formats of the game.