Shithikanta, Sai star for Mancherial at TCA Inter-District One Day League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: Sai Reddy and A Shithikanta scored half-centuries while Sanjeev snared four wickets to guide Mancherial to a thumping 104-run victory over Karimnagar in the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Seniors Inter-Districts One Day League held at the AMC Ground, Bellampally on Monday.

Batting first, A Shithikanta’s 61-run knock and Sai Reddy’s 51-run knocks helped Mancherial post 200 in 30.5 overs. Iliyaz picked four wickets for Karimnagar. In reply, Sanjev returned with four for 21 bowling figures to restrict Karimnagar for 96 in 22.3 overs. Syed Aqdam Ahmed (50) went in vain.

Brief Scores:

TCA – Seniors Inter Districts One Day League: Mancherial 200 in 30.5 Overs (A Shithikanta 61, Sai Reddy 51, Ilyas 4/32) bt Karimnagar 96 in 22.3 Overs (Syed Aqdam Ahmed 50, Sanjev 4/21); TCA – Nizamabad District Seniors T20 League: Ilyas XI 125/7 in 18 Overs (Mohd Mujju 27, Sohel 3/19, Sk Afzal 3/22) lost to Mujahid Youth XI 129/5 in 15 Overs (Mubashir Ali Khan 53, Quader Aslam 2/17); ABCC 128/9 in 18 Overs (Abdul wasey 38, Musaib 30, Shaik Faizan 3/27) bt Pasha XI 123/9 In 18 Overs (Usman Raza 42, Abdul Wasey 3/25); MCC XI 128/9 in 18 Overs (Rupinder Singh 37, Nazim 24, Anoop Singh 3/31) bt Khalsa CC 117/7 in 18 Overs (Harminder Singh 29, Abdul Samad 2/16); NCC XI 127/8 in 18 Overs (Azhar 37, Moiz Khan 33; Gourav Sharma 3/17) lost to Yorkshire CC 128/6 in 18 Overs (Aslam Khan 38, Iliyas 37, V Nithin 3/20).