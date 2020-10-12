Young girl stages silent protest in front of lover’s house in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 6:11 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A young girl staged a silent protest in front of her lover’s house at Ippalapally village of Chityal mandal in the district on Monday demanding that he marry her.

Panthangi Kiran Rekha (24), daughter of Rajesham and Savitri, of Kannala village, Bellampally mandal in Macherial district, said she and Renukuntla Naveen (26), son of Mondaiah and Sammakka, of Ippalapally village fell in love while they were working as employees in a private bank in Hyderabad two years ago.

“He also exploited me physically promising that he would marry me. But he is now refusing the marriage proposal,” she rued and urged women’s groups of the village to get justice to her.

Meanwhile, Naveen and his family members left the house after Rekha landed there. Members of women’s groups came to Rekha and promised their support for her. Naveen must marry Rekha or else he will have to face a criminal case, they warned.

