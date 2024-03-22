| Telangana Teen Girl Ends Life After Being Pulled Up For Celebrating Birthday In Classroom

Telangana: Teen girl ends life after being pulled up for celebrating birthday in classroom

The student, Bheemuni Vaishnavi (17) is a student of Government Polytechnic College in Bellampally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 March 2024, 12:47 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 17-year-old woman student of a polytechnic college died by suicide allegedly after being pulled up by her lecturer for celebrating her birthday in the classroom. The young girl took poison three days ago at her home in Chityal and died while being treated at MGM hospital in Warangal, police said.

The student, Bheemuni Vaishnavi (17) is a student of Government Polytechnic College in Bellampally and is pursuing her diploma course in Electrical and Instrumentation. Chityal SI Shravan Kumar said that the woman took poison three days ago and died on Thursday night.

Vaishnavi’s father alleged that she was pulled up and was sent home by her lecturers for celebrating her birthday with friends in the classroom. While on her way home, she visited a hospital in Warangal as she was diagnosed with some heart-related ailment.

She also brought a pesticide while coming home and consumed it, her father alleged in a complaint lodged with police.

Based on the complaint received from Narasimhulu, a case of suspicious death was registered on Friday.