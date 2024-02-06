Shiva Balakrishna case: ACB arrests HMDA former Director’s brother

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 11:31 PM

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested one more person in the former HMDA Director Shiva Balakrishna case on Tuesday.

The ACB arrested Shiva Naveen Kumar, brother of Balakrishna after examining him for three days in connection with the Assets Disproportionate to known sources of legal income case registered against Balakrishna.

The ACB had arrested Balakrishna, nearly ten days ago after conducting searches at his house and 17 other premises linked to him, his relatives, acquaintances and office.

The ACB during investigation found Rs. 8 crore cash, gold, silver and diamond ornaments, documents pertaining to the flats, independent houses, villas and agricultural land. The ACB also searched the lockers and recovered documents and gold apart from other articles.

During examination of Shiva Naveen Kumar, the ACB concluded that he was acting as a ‘benami’ for Balakrishna and several properties were registered in his name. After the questioning the ACB arrested him in the case.

The arrest was confirmed by a senior official of the ACB on Tuesday night to Telangana Today.