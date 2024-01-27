ACB files petition, seeks custody of HMDA former director Shiva Balakrishna

The ACB conducted searches at the house of Balakrishna and 17 other places for nearly 24 hours beginning Wednesday 4 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 08:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials filed a petition before the court seeking custody of Shiva Balakrishna, former Director HMDA, who was arrested in a Disproportionate Assets case two days ago.

The officials had seized nearly Rs 1 crore cash, 2 kg gold, around 6 kg of silver, documents pertaining to land, villas, flats and other assets.

The ACB seized a number of expensive watches and mobile phones from the house of the official who is now working with the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The ACB are still investigating in to the properties amassed by the official and bank lockers are yet to be opened. A few persons connected to Balakrishna fearing questioning went into hiding.