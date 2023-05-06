Shop here for elegant Indian footwear to complete your traditional look

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 03:27 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: Traditional outfits are always beautiful, vibrant, and colourful, and choosing the right footwear to complement these outfits is essential. From elegant juttis to comfortable sneakers with embroidery, Indian footwear has a unique charm that adds a touch of grace and style to any outfit.

Here are some online Indian footwear brands that you can shop from to complete your traditional look:

Fizzy Goblet

Fizzy Goblet is a celebrity favourite Indian footwear brand that offers a wide range of juttis, mules, and kolhapuris. They have options from simple designs to footwear that can be worn with heavy lehengas. Their footwear is adorned with intricate embroidery and embellishments, making them a great choice for weddings, festivals, and other traditional events.

Chal Jooti

This brand designs sneakers for brides or anyone who want to skip the juttis and heels. Their sneakers are for those who choose comfort but also fashion, they are crafted using embroidery, sequins, sparkly laces, and even shells. Their collection features a mix of traditional and contemporary designs, making it easy to find something that suits your personal style.

Needledust

Needledust is another Indian footwear brand that specialises in juttis, mules, and heels. Their juttis feature unique and intricate embroidery designs that add a touch of elegance to any outfit. They offer a wide range of colours and designs, making it easy to find the perfect pair to match your outfit.

Pastels and Pop

Inspired by the vibrant heritage of India, this brand brings a refreshing perspective on authentic Indian handicraft through an assortment of beautifully crafted juttis. They have cool and chic designs of sandals, and their prints and embroideries intersect with the taste of the modern woman.

Vareli Bafna

They offer a wide range of Juttis and clutch bags that can enhance and transform every look and suit every style. Combining creativity and innovation, their collection is a blend of our rich heritage with a twist of modern art. This is a one-stop solution for your search. They have the most simple juttis and bags that you can pair with a kurti and jeans to the heaviest ones to pair with wedding lehengas.

