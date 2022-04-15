Showing faith in CM KCR, farmers shift paddy to procurement centre week before his announcement

Published Date - 06:29 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Nalgonda: With confidence reposed on the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, farmers had begun bringing the harvested paddy to procurement centres about a week before the announcement of the Chief Minister on paddy purchase. It indicated the faith in farmers on the Chief Minister over purchase of their crop and protection of their interests.

Interestingly, tens of farmers started bringing their paddy crop of yasangi season in PACS paddy procurement centre of Arjala Bavi from April first week. It was exactly one week before the announcement from the Chief Minister to procure every grain of paddy of yasangi crop season from the farmers despite the Centre rejecting the government request for paddy procurement. The decision of the government has saved the farmers from the losses as cultivators sold the paddy at Suryappet markey yard to the traders at the price of Rs 1,250 per quintal three to five days back as against the MSP of Rs 1,950 for quintal.

Within two days of announcement from the Chief Minister, there was no space for paddy dumping in Arjala Bavai PACS procurement centre as 300 farmers brought in their crop by Thursday. Speaking to Telangana Today, a farmer Muthineni Saiadaih from Suraram village said that he brought paddy to procurement centre about out one week back and dumped there. He has taken up cultivation of paddy in his two acres and brought in 50 quintals of paddy to the Arjala Bavi centre with confidence that the CM would take a decision to purchase the paddy even though the Centre show empty hand.

Another farmer from Arjala Bavi village Mandadi Yadagiri Reddy said that he brought the paddy harvested in his four acre land to the procurement centre on April 5 as he had hope that Chief Minister would not allow any loss to the farmers. The Chief Minister lived up to his expectations.

A farmer Mandadi Venkat Reddy from Arjala Bavi said that he has brought paddy produced in his 10 acres of land to the paddy procurement centres instead of shifting them to rice mills for sale. The statements made by the Chief Minister on paddy procurement indicated that the farmers would not face any problem in selling their crop in the state.

Additional District Collector Vanamala Chandrashekhar said that five per cent of paddy was only dumped at the paddy procurement centres by the farmers before announcement from the Chief Minister. But, it reached over 20 per cent within 24 hours after the announcement from the Chief Minister. Weighing machines, moisture measuring machines, gunny bags and tarpaulin covers were made available at the IKP and PACS paddy procurement centres in the district.

The paddy procurement was began at several IKP and PACS paddy procurement centre from Friday.

