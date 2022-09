Showrya faces Arnav in finals of Asian Junior U-14 Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:18 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: Showrya Samala thrashed Shivtej Shirfule 6-1, 6-1 while Arnav Paparkar defeated Hruthik Katakam 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Asian Junior U-14 Grade- A for Boys and Girls Tennis Tournament at the Secunderabad Club on Thursday.

Later, both paired-up in doubles and crushed top seed Levin Safoor Mydeen and Navin Sundaram Rajasundaram 6-0, 6-0 in the doubles quarterfinals.

Results: Semifinals:

Boys: Showrya Samala bt Shivtej Shirfule 6-1, 6-1; Arnav Paparkar bt Hruthik Katakam 6-0, 6-2;

Girls: Haritha Sree Venkatesh bt Diya Ramesh Ramesh 6-4, 7-5; Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi (2) bt Aradhyaa Verma (7) 6-3, 6-4;

Doubles Quarterfinals:

Boys: Arnav Paparkar /Showrya Samala bt Navin Sundaram Rajasundaram/Levin Safoor Mydeen (1) 6-0, 6-0; Diganth M/Ayush Poojary bt Rudra Batham/Shivtej Shirfule (4) 4-6, 7-6 (0), 10-5; Aarav Chawla/Ojas mehlawat (3) bt Amogh Damle (USA) /Kanishk Khathuria 6-3, 1-6, 10-4; Tavish Pahwa /Om Verma (2) bt Praneeth Reddy Chittepu Doragari/Anurag Shourya Kallambella 6-2, 6-3;

Girls: Gyuri Park (KOR) /Sun Jeung Park (KOR) (1) bt Diya Chaudary/Shaivi Dalal 7-5, 6-3; Sree Lekha Chiruvolu/Niesha Enja bt Nandini Kansal/Sri Laksmi Reddy Purnami (3) 4-6, 6-2, 10-6; Diya Ramesh/Haritha Shree Venkatesh bt Snigdha Ruhil/Trisha Thakkar 6-1, 6-2; Aleena Farid/Aradhyaa Verma (2) bt Neelakshi Lather/Hirva Bhvaesh Rangani 6-2, 6-1.