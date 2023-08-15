Shraddha Kapoor is impressed by Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt

Commenting on the representation of women in Indian cinema Shraddha praised Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut for their performance
Hyderabad: Shraddha Kapoor addressed the ‘News18 Rising India – She Shakti’ conclave, where she revealed that her role in the film ‘Stree’ was a cameo rather than a significant part of the movie.
Sharing how she was the one who chose to play a ghost in ‘Stree’, Shraddha said, “When the film was offered to me, I was expected to play a cameo, a special appearance. I was just so amazed and entertained by the premise of the film. It had a larger social message that was put across entertainingly. So, I asked them, ‘Can I be a part of the cast? Can this not be a special appearance? I don’t want to feel like this is a special appearance.’ And they agreed. And for me to be the frontrunner, to be on the poster of the film — I felt proud.”
Commenting on the representation of women in Indian cinema Shraddha praised Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut for their performance and said, “With films like ‘Gangubai [Kathiawadi]’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Neerja’, there’s ‘Manikarnika’ – some of them are blockbusters, some of them are not. There’s again ‘Haseena Parkar’, ‘Thalaivii’. So, I feel that people are on the lookout for strong female characters and strong stories. Frankly I feel, because we are in a good space right now, I would be open to any interesting stories.”