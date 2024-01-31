Hyderabad: Osmania post-grad student commits suicide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 04:21 PM

Hyderabad: A post-graduation student of Osmania University reportedly died by suicide at his room in the hostel on Tuesday night.

The man, Naveen (22), pursuing his M.Com was residing at the Manjeera hostel in the campus. On Tuesday night, he was found unconscious in the room by his friends who shifted him to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The police suspect Naveen had consumed poisonous substances and died.

A case is registered and the body shifted to mortuary. The police are trying to ascertain the reasons that prompted the man to end his life.