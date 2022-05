Shrinivas bags top honours in U-14 boys category of Gymnastic Competition

Hyderabad: Shrinivas of Vijay Nagar Colony bagged top honours in the under-14 boys category of the Gymnastic Competition in the summer camp at the GHMC Guru Govind Singh Sports Complex, Ameerpet, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Meanwhile in the girls category Supriya clinched the gold while, Rajeshwari and Shristha took silver and bronze respectively.

Results: U 14: Boys: 1 Shrinivas, 2 Janak, 3 Assam; Girls: 1 Supriya, 2 Rajeshwari, 3 Shristha; U-13: Girls: 1 Vignyatha, 2 Darshana, 3 Akshara; U-12: Boys: 1 Aadur, 2 Ganishwar, 3 Sai Ram; Girls: 1 Janavi, 2 Ayesha, 3 Vidya; U-11: Girls: 1 Urvika, 2 Meghana, 3 Sahasra; Boys: 1 Harsha, 2 Abhimanian, 3 Yashmit Nihal; U-10: Boys: 1 Shashank, 2 Muhid Azani, 3 Lucky; Girls: 1 Swetcha, 2 Ruthvika, 3 Shushruta; U-9: Boys: 1 Vaishnav, 2 Viraj, 3 Karthik; Girls: 1 Ishya, 2 Aadhya, 3 Kangana; U-8: Boys: 1 Rohith, 2 S Vinith, 3 Neel Aditya; U-7: Boys: 1 Sumeeth, 2 Kunj Raj, Girls: S Veeranshi, 2 Ananya; U-6: Boys: 1 Shivan, 2 Srekhar, 3 Mohak; U-5: Boys: 1 Moksh, 2 Ved, 3 Lokesh; Girls: 1 Sonakshi, 2 R Grishika; U-4: Girls: 1 Dhruvi, 2 Ghyadhi.

