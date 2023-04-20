Summer camp: GWMC to offer free sports coaching

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Warangal: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is gearing up to conduct special summer sports camps from May 1 to 31. Commissioner P Pravinya has appealed to children aged below 14 years to make use of the camps. They were asked to submit their applications by mentioning the sport/game interested at the Indoor stadium on the GWMC premises by April 30.

The coaching is offered in judo, badminton, table tennis, chess, yoga and carrom. Interested candidates can contact the Sports Director at 9701999668 for more details.