Unleash your creativity with these online summer camps

Discover a world of musical exploration and artistic expression with a range of online camps and workshops designed to spark your passion and nurture your potential.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 02:38 PM

Hyderabad: Over the last four years, the rise of online education has reshaped the way we approach learning, and summer camps are no exception. These camps offer the flexibility to learn in a comfortable environment and at a time that suits you best. Discover a world of musical exploration and artistic expression with a range of online camps and workshops designed to spark your passion and nurture your potential.

Unlock your musical potential:

For music enthusiasts, Sri Sai Sruthi Music Academy in the city is gearing up to provide online classes for both vocal and keyboard instruction from April 22 to May 24. Vocal sessions include carnatic classical music in morning and evening slots, while evening keyboard sessions cater to beginners with lessons on Carnatic music basics, film, and devotional songs.

Led by musicians Gowribhatla Lakshmana Murthy and Vasudha Murthy, the camp also provides its students with the chance to join group performances for this year’s Annamaya Jayanti celebrations at Shilparamam on Vaisakha Pournami and receive certificates. Interested individuals can reach out to 8374927736 for further information.

Master Ukulele in a month:

Those inclined towards Western music can embark on a ukulele-learning journey with Maha Jabeen. From theory to practical application, participants will master tuning, strumming techniques, and chord progressions, culminating in the ability to play five songs in thumb-picking style. Check the handle @mahartified on Instagram for further details on slots, timings and registrations.

Explore Lippan art:

Art enthusiasts can explore the vibrant world of Lippan art through Veena Arts Studio’s 15-day workshop. From tradition to creativity, participants will discover the magic of this ancient craft, blending intricate designs with cultural heritage. The studio also offers in-person classes. For additional information, please reach out to 7569128811.

Master the art of Kathak:

Learn Kathak online with customized instruction in small groups led by master Bhakti Deshpande. Receive grading certificates and practice videos around the clock for flexible learning. L Additionally, you have the option to schedule a free demo session before enrolling. Visit artfills.com for information on slots, timings, and registration.