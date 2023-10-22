Shubman Gill becomes fastest to complete 2000 ODI runs

He broke the record held by South African batsman Hashim Amla, who took 40 innings to make 2000 runs in ODIs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:32 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: Indian opener Shubman Gill forayed into record books, becoming the fastest batsman to score 2000 men’s ODI runs. He achieved the milestone in 38 innings, while playing against New Zealand in the world cup match on Sunday.

Here is a list of top 5 fastest players to score the 2000 runs.

Shubman Gill – 38

Hashim Amla – 40

Zaheer Abbas – 45

Kevin Pietersen – 45

Babar Azam – 45

Rassie van der Dussen – 45