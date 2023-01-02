Siddharth Roy Kapur featured on Variety’s ‘500 Most Influential Leaders’

This year’s ‘Variety’ list features only eight Indians, including Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, and Akshay Kumar, apart from Roy Kapur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has been featured on Variety’s ‘500 Most Influential Leaders in the Global Media Industry’ list for the sixth consecutive year (2017–2022). Siddharth’s production house Roy Kapur Films is behind some of the most path-breaking films and shows of 2022, including the all-time streaming hit ‘Rocket Boys’ and the Oscar-shortlisted drama ‘Last Film Show’ (‘Chhello Show’).

This year’s ‘Variety’ list features only eight Indians, including Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, and Akshay Kumar, apart from Roy Kapur.

The platform has recognised Siddharth’s role in steering the content agenda in 2022 and elevating Indian storytelling to new heights, as also his able leadership as president of the Producers Guild of India (PGI) for an unprecedented six consecutive years.

Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “It is a great honour to be included once again among ‘Variety’s ‘500 Most Influential Leaders in the Global Media Industry’, along with so many incredible leaders from India and around the world. I hope to keep working hard at bringing audiences unique and differentiated content that engages, inspires, and entertains.”

Upcoming projects from Roy Kapur Films include ‘Rocket Boys Season 2’, the war-drama ‘Pippa’, the comedy-drama films ‘Bas Karo Aunty!’ and ‘Woh Ladki Hain Kahaan?’, and eight upcoming series, besides other titles.