Siddiamber Bazar Mosque, Dargah covered in cloth for Ram Navami procession

The Shobha Yatra, which is organised every year, will begin from the Seetarambagh temple at 9 am and culminate around 7 pm on the same night at the Hanuman Vyamshala grounds in Koti.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:07 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

The Shobha Yatra, which is organised every year, will begin from the Seetarambagh temple at 9 am and culminate around 7 pm on the same night at the Hanuman Vyamshala grounds in Koti.

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, which is scheduled to take place on March 30, preparations are in full swing in Hyderabad. In a bid to maintain communal harmony, the Siddiamber Bazar Mosque and a Dargah in the city have been covered with cloth.

The Shobha Yatra, which is organised every year, will begin from the Seetarambagh temple at 9 am and culminate around 7 pm on the same night at the Hanuman Vyamshala grounds in Koti.

The procession will pass through various parts of the city, including Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat police station road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet Puranapul Road, Gandhi Statue, Jumerath Bazaar, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazaar, Shankar Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Putlibowli crossroads, Koti, and Sultan Bazaar before reaching its destination at Hanuman Vyamshala.

Hyderabad police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety and security of the participants and the general public. CCTV cameras will be installed at all important locations, and additional police personnel will be deployed along the procession route.