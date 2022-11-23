Siddipet: Bike trolley makes life easy for tenant farmer

A 28-year-old tenant farmer from Siddipet district has designed and manufactured a trolley for his two-wheeler to meet daily requirements on his farm.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 03:28 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Siddipet: Proving that necessity is indeed the mother of invention, a young tenant farmer from Siddipet district has designed and manufactured a trolley for his two-wheeler to meet daily requirements on his farm.

The 28-year-old farmer, Sarla Raju, owns no agricultural land, but has taken six acres of land on lease in his own village. Cultivating paddy on the six acres, Raju is also managing a mini dairy farm with two buffaloes and four cows. Since he needs to harvest and transport grass from his field to his home every day, his two-wheeler turned out to be quite inadequate for the purpose. He was shuttling between the field and his home four to five times a day. With balancing the huge load of grass on the two-wheeler being quite a risky affair too, Raju began thinking of a tractor or bullock cart.

But with both options being quite costly for him, Raju says he decided to design a small trolley for his bike. He browsed YouTube for such models and found one such video from north India. After carefully learning the design a year ago, Raju consulted a welder in Siddipet, who agreed to make the trolley after watching the video. Since then, Raju has been using the trolley to fetch grass from the field and feed for his cattle from Cheriyal town located 10 km away from Komuravelly.

He also ferries half a dozen labourers in the trolley to his field. His ingenuity is helping him save a lot of time and money, Raju says.