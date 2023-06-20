Siddipet: Cyber fraudsters who extorted money using nude calls nabbed

Siddipet police on Tuesday nabbed two cyber fraudsters who cheated people on social media platform by luring them with fake accounts of women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Commissioner of Police N Swetha is addressing a press conference in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Siddipet police on Tuesday nabbed two cyber fraudsters, who cheated hundreds of people on Share Chat social media platform by luring them with fake accounts of women.

The accused used to send nude pictures of women to lure the men. Following a complaint from a person under Begumpet Police Station in Siddipet, the Siddipet Police nabbed Arepally Abhisekh (24) of Jagtial town and Bashvena Avinash (21) of Peddayapally village of Huzurabad Mandal in Karimnagar district. Abhisekh and Avinash used to take a screenshot with victims when they were on a nude call and indulged in extortion using the pictures.

Police Commissioner N Swetha said the accused threatened the victims by posting pictures on social media platforms for money. Stating that the police would consider those who were cheated by such cyber fraudsters as victims, Swetha upon such victims to approach the police immediately to avoid others falling prey to such fraudsters.

Abhisekh and Avinash used 10 mobile phones and 21 sim cards and made 18,000 calls to carry out their activity over a period of time. They also used different bank accounts to get the extorted amount deposited.