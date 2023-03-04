Telangana: Dalits to get milching animals under SC sub-plan

Published Date - 06:21 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Karimnagar: After Dalit Bandhu, one more programme promising the upliftment of dalits is in the offing. To help the community people to strengthen their economic status, the State government has decided to provide milching animals to beneficiaries under the SC Sub-Plan 2020-21.

Two milching animals, mostly buffaloes, worth Rs 2 lakh, will be provided to each beneficiary on an 80 percent subsidy. Beneficiaries have to get bank consent for the remaining Rs 40,000. In this regard, the district collector has already given instructions to bankers. The District Scheduled Caste Services Cooperative Development Society Limited will implement it under a special development programme.

Initially, the programme will be implemented on a pilot basis in the two SC assembly constituencies of Choppadandi and Manakondur.

Four mandals have been selected from each constituency to implement the programme. About 500 beneficiaries would be given the animals in the segments of Choppadandi, Choppadandi (municipality), Gangadhara and Ramadugu of Choppadandi and Manakondur, Thimmapur, Ganneruvaram and Shankarapatnam of Manakondur mandal.

The selection of beneficiaries was being done by conducting grama sabhas by the mandal level selection committee comprising the MPDO, Tahasildhar, Veterinary Assistant Surgeons and a representative from the dairy. The MPDO is the chairman of the committee.

Dalits, who have not got any benefit in any of the welfare schemes of the SC Corporation during the last five years, are eligible for the scheme. Beneficiaries, who have been engaged in agriculture and allied (dairy) fields, must have 20 guntas of land to raise green grass.

Speaking to Telangana Today, SC Corporation executive director Nagarjuna said they had issued instructions to MPDOs to select beneficiaries by conducting grama sabhas.

The process of receiving applications from the beneficiaries was under progress, he said.

After completion of the selection process, the grounding of units would start after getting approval from the Collector, he said, adding that the selection process would be completed in the coming 20 days.