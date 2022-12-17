Siddipet: Komuravelly Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple decked up for annual Kalyana Mahotsavam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Sri Mallikarujuna Swamy Temple Komuravelly in Siddipet district

Siddipet: The Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Komuravelly has been decked up for the annual Kalyana Mahotsavam.

The annual Kalyanam will be performed in the presence of thousands of devotees with his consorts Medala Devi and Kethamma Devi on Sunday. The Kalaynam will be performed at Kalyana Matapam built at Thota Bavi.

On behalf of the State government, Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the silk vastrams to the presiding deities ahead of the ritual. Several peetadhipathis and devotees from across Telangana, and other neighbouring States will witness the spectacle. The temple was decorated with special lighting on the eve of the Kalyanam.

Meanwhile, Siddipet Police Commissioner N Swetha said 280 personnel would be deployed to ensure the devotees had a safe and hassle-free darshan on Sunday.

Apart from setting up a control room, the Commissioner said 80 CCTV cameras were installed to keep a vigil on the movement of the devotees.