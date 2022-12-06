Siddipet: Police registers abetment suicide case against Counsellor

Following a complaint from one Seelasagaram Lalitha whose husband Ramesh (38) committed suicide by consuming pesticide near collectorate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Siddipet: Siddipet three-town police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against against the 26th ward counsellor following a complaint from one Seelasagaram Lalitha whose husband Ramesh (38) committed suicide by consuming pesticide near Siddipet collectorate on Monday evening.

Lalitha alleged that Praveen borrowed Rs one lakh from her husband and threatened with serious consequences when asked to repay the loan. She also accused Praveen of removing their family’s name from the double-bedroom beneficiaries list multiple times.

Unable to bear the harassment, Lalitha said that her husband took the extreme step by shooting a selfie video. Inspector Bhanu Prakash has assured that an impartial probe would be conducted.