Siddipet: TDP, opposition leaders join TRS

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Siddipet: Ahead of the Siddipet Municipal elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Siddipet President Gundu Bhupesh and party workers from various other opposition parties joined the TRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Harish Rao said TRS will be the only political party that will come to the minds of people when they think of Telangana.

Saying that TDP has no presence at all in the State, he said that all the TDP leaders across Telangana joined in TRS since they believe there is no future for the party.

Elaborating on the various projects taken up by TRS government, the Minister has said that Siddipet farmers are expected to get Rs 1,600 crore worth paddy harvest this season as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has realised the long cherished dream of irrigating the fields in Siddipet with Godavari water.

Explaining about the difference between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TRS ruling in Karnataka and Telangana respectively, Rao has said BJP government is giving just Rs 500 as a pension in neighbouring Karnataka while the TRS government is giving Rs 3,016 in Telangana. While the saffron party headed government is supplying 6-hour power supply to farming sector, Rao has said the TRS government is giving round the clock free power supply to farm sector. Accusing the union government of cutting the tax share to Telangana, Rao has said that Telangana was denied Rs 25,000 crores this year. He has further said BJP led government has increased the fuel prices 18 times after they were voted to power. The Minister has called upon all the party workers to work for TRS victory in Siddipet Municipal elections. During the evening, several BJP leaders have joined in TRS in the presence of Harish Rao.

