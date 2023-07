Siddipet: Man found dead in Ranganayaka Sagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Representational Image

Siddipet: The body of an unidentified man was found floating in Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet on Thursday.

He was aged about 35 to 40 years. The man was wearing a blue shirt. The Chinna Koduru Police have shifted the body to the Government Hospital Siddipet for postmortem.

A case has been registered. Investigation is on.