Siddipet: Unidentified man found dead in swimming pool

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:20 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Representational image

Siddipet: An unidentified person was found dead in the government swimming pool located near the stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was aged between 20 and 25 years. Police are trying to establish the identity.

Meanwhile, they were also going through the CC footage to identify when the youth arrived at the swimming pool.

