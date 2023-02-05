Siddipet Women’s Residential Degree College to get permanent building

The government had already granted the College, which is being run in a private building in Cheryial town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Siddipet: The State government has granted Rs.17 crore to build an ultra-modern permanent building for the Residential Degree College for Women in Siddipet.

The government had already granted the College, which is being run in a private building in Cheryial town. As the Siddipet district administration has allotted 6 acres of land between Velugupally and Mittapally villages in Siddipet urban Mandal, a spacious campus will be developed apart from taking up the college building construction.

In a press statement on Sunday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Women’s Degree College would add to the host of educational institutions in Siddipet, making it a hub for education. Since construction of the residential college building would be completed before the beginning of the new academic year, students would be accommodated in the new college.