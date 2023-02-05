Sunday, Feb 5, 2023
Home | Telangana | Siddipet Womens Residential Degree College To Get Permanent Building

Siddipet Women’s Residential Degree College to get permanent building

The government had already granted the College, which is being run in a private building in Cheryial town.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 04:43 PM, Sun - 5 February 23
Siddipet Women’s Residential Degree College to get permanent building

Siddipet: The State government has granted Rs.17 crore to build an ultra-modern permanent building for the Residential Degree College for Women in Siddipet.

The government had already granted the College, which is being run in a private building in Cheryial town. As the Siddipet district administration has allotted 6 acres of land between Velugupally and Mittapally villages in Siddipet urban Mandal, a spacious campus will be developed apart from taking up the college building construction.

In a press statement on Sunday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Women’s Degree College would add to the host of educational institutions in Siddipet, making it a hub for education. Since construction of the residential college building would be completed before the beginning of the new academic year, students would be accommodated in the new college.

Related News

Latest News