Signages with QR codes in place at under-construction projects: HMWSSB MD

When the QR code is scanned, the persons will have access to details including the name and contact number of the agency and contractor executing the works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director Dana Kishore said signages with QR codes were in place at the under-construction projects and works.

Taking to Twitter, he said since January, signages with QR codes were set up at 28,000 work sites which include major and minor ones. Under this initiative, QR codes are installed where HMWS&SB works including laying of water/sewage pipeline, installation of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) etc were underway.

When the QR code is scanned, the persons will have access to details including the name and contact number of the agency and contractor executing the works, further strengthening the grievance redress mechanism.

Also Read GHMC to implement Road Reader project in Hyderabad soon