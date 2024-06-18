Singareni employees warned against dereliction of duties

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 06:15 PM

SCCL CMD N Balram.

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram on Tuesday cautioned officials to be present in their offices and do their duties and in the event of any dereliction, stern action would be taken against the erring officials.

In a statement issued here, Balram said the surveillance units had received complaints that some people working in mines and offices were being shown present even though they were absent. Action would be taken if the relevant officials do not inspect the working places in the underground mines daily, he warned.

Stating that all the employees and officers should also register their biometric attendance every day, he said every employee and officer in Singareni should follow strict punctuality and should not go out after joining duty or sit idle.

“Singareni is stepping into other fields as part of its business expansion. There is a great need to increase the company’s productivity. It is imperative that the employees and officers perform their duties with discipline,” he said.