Singareni official receives IIIE fellowship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) Administrative Manager Nimma Bhaskar received a fellowship and Vice President of HES Infra Limited, Hyderabad Alluri V V Prasada Raju was presented Ramaswamy Award at the 64th National Conference of the Indian Institute of Industrial Engineering (IIIE) held in Pune on Thursday.

According to a statement issued here, Forbes Marshall Limited chairman Naushad Forbes presented the award and the fellowship. More than 300 representatives of IIIE chapters from all States and industrial engineers working in leading companies of the country attended the conference. The National Conference extensively discussed the role of industrial engineers in making India a $5 trillion economy.

Alluri Prasada Raju has extensive experience in industrial engineering and systems management for the past 45 years, whereas, Nimma Bhaskar played a key role in effective utilization of human resources in various areas across Singareni, designing incentive schemes for increasing production in mines and implementing management information systems.