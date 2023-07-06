Singareni solar power generation capacity to touch 300 MW by year end

The company had taken up the construction of 300 megawatt solar plants in the first phase, out of which 224 megawatts including 5 megawatt floating solar plants have been completed, said N Sridhar

Hyderabad: The solar power generation capacity of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will touch 300 MW by the end of the year.

SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar, who held a review meeting with the officials of Singareni Thermal Power Plant(STPP) on Thursday, asked them to complete the balance 76 MW of solar power plant of the first phase by November so that the total solar power generation capacity could touch 300 MW by year end.

The company had taken up the construction of 300 megawatt solar plants in the first phase, out of which 224 megawatts including 5 megawatt floating solar plants have been completed, he said. The remaining 76 megawatts should be completed by November so that the target could be achieved, he said.

He directed the officials to complete the works of 11 MW plant in Chennur of Mancherial district and the 10.5 MW plant in Kothagudem by September. He further asked the officials to expedite the works of the 22 MW solar plant being set up at Ramagundam OC-1 overburden dump and 22.5 MW at Kothagudem and complete both the projects by October and November respectively.

Of the 15 MW of floating solar to be undertaken in the STPP reservoir, 5 MW have already been completed and the remaining 10 MW would be completed by December, the CMD informed.

As part of the second phase of the solar power generation the company would be setting up 240 MW of solar plants during the 2024-25 fiscal, which includes 35 MW plants at Sathupally, Srirampur I.K, 27.5 MW plant at Chennur and 5 plants with a total capacity of 65 MW have been proposed to be constructed in Mandamarri area on vacant sites available at various mines and colonies, Sridhar said.

Apart from this a 37.5 MW solar plant would be constructed in the available space at STPP, two plants of 41 MW capacity each in Ramagundam-3 area, a 12 MW plant in Bhupalpally, a 5 MW plant in the old power house site in Ramagundam-1 area, and the existing one in Yellandu and a 15 MW in the empty space next to the solar plant, he said.