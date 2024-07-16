Singareni to set up special cell to streamline coal supply

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 09:56 PM

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said a special cell would be set up to ensure that the Singareni coal users do not face any problem in getting coal.

Addressing a meeting of e-auction bidders and company customers on Tuesday, Balram said Singareni treats its customers in a friendly manner and recognizes them as partners of progress rather than consumers, and that a special coordination cell would be set up for their convenience soon. Stating that Singareni was providing many facilities to its customers, he said in Coal India e-auction sale order time limit was only 45 days while in Singareni it was 90 days.

“If any customer shows a reasonable reason to extend the time limit further, they are given the flexibility to extend the time limit of the sale order for another 90 days. This facility is not available in Coal India,” he said.

If any e-auction user wants to cancel the sale order while buying coal, the Singareni not only agrees to the cancellation request, but also refund the deposit amount, he said, adding that in other companies, the reserve price for non-electricity consumers was 20 percent while in Singareni it was only 5 percent, which was a matter of great convenience to the consumers.

“Customers can easily get sale orders, pay money and get coal from their office through a single window system,”he informed.

About 80 companies participated in the meeting.