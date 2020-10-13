Singareni workers to get 28% share in profits

Every year, Singareni provides a share from its profits to workers on the occasion of Dasara festival.

Peddapalli: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management has decided to give a 28 per cent share from its profits to workers on October 23.

Every year, Singareni provides a share from its profits to workers on the occasion of Dasara festival. This year, it was decided to share 28 per cent of its profits, following directions from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in this regard recently.

Rs 278 crore will be provided to workers as the company has made profits of Rs 993 crore during the financial year 2019-20. The SCCL management has also decided to provide Rs 25,000 Dasara festival advance to employees on October 19.

Similarly, the 50 per cent deducted from the salaries of workers in the month of March due to Covid-19 will also be paid. In all, 45,000 employees working in 19 opencast and 27 underground mines will benefit from these initiatives.

