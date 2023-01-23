Singer Mangli rubbishes rumours of attack on her in Ballari; claims it’s ‘false propaganda’

According to several reports, Mangli’s car was damaged when the vandals flung stones at it in Ballari. Mangli insisted that she did not own the car and she was not in the vehicle when the incident happened.

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published Date - 05:32 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: Mangli, a well-known Telugu singer, denies the allegations that she was attacked during a gathering in Ballari, Karnataka, and claimed that the on-duty police officers took care of her. She further emphasised that the Ballari event, in which she had taken part, was a great success.

Mangli insisted that she did not own the car and she was not in the vehicle when the incident happened. The Telugu singer issued a statement in which she strongly denied the untrue claims made by several social media organisations that she had been attacked the day before at a Ballari concert.

“The event was a great success and one of the best events, as you can all see from the photos and videos. It’s amazing how many Kannada people adore and support me. It’s difficult to put into words how well the authorities and officials treated me. The event was a huge success, the people of Karnataka welcomed me with open arms, and it was highly attended. I have no idea who generated these rumours. I want to express my gratitude to both my supporters and the Karnataka police for their assistance,” says Mangli.

Mangli, who is currently making an effort to learn Kannada, promises she won’t forget her roots. “I’m a Telugu person, but I’ll definitely learn Kannada and attempt speaking in Kannada. I didn’t want to say something incorrect on stage as I didn’t want to be misunderstood. I know people love me and I will always be grateful to them,” Mangli concludes.