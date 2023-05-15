7 dead, 5 injured in ghastly road accident in AP

All the seven persons died on the spot while five others who were seriously injured, were shifted in a 108 ambulance to Tadipatri government hospital for treatment.

By Mitu David Published Date - 06:06 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Kadapa: Seven persons died while five others were injured in a ghastly road accident in the district on Monday.

According to police, 14 persons belonging to Tadipatri of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh and Ballari of Karnataka state were returning in a van after darshan of Balaji at Tirumala temple when a lorry collided with the van head on near Yeturu village of Kondapur mandal in the districts.

