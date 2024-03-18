Hyderabad: Singer Mangli injured in road accident

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 March 2024, 11:25 AM

Hyderabad: Singer Satyavathi Rathod, popularly known by her stage name Mangli, sustained injuries in a road accident at Thondapally, Shamshabad on Sunday night.

The singer along with two acquaintances was returning back to the city from Shamshabad when the car in which they were travelling was caught in a rear-end collision at Thondapally Road. A heavy vehicle (DCM) apparently crashed into their vehicle from the rear, according to the police

All the three people who were travelling in the car sustained injuries. The police shifted them to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment. However the police maintained the people sustained minor injuries.

The police registered a case and are investigating.

