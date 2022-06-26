| Singer Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Says We Hate You To The Us Supreme Court Judges

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:20 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Photo: Twitter

Since the Supreme Court of the United States of America overturned the Roe v. Wade judgment on 24 June, scores of people have come out to express their grief and anger. Among them are the likes of Taylor Swift, former President Barack Obama, Billie Eilish, and Rihanna among others.

Joining the list of celebrities that called out the Supreme Court Judges for effectively ending the constitutional right to an abortion for millions of US women is pop sensation 19-year-old singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo. She said “We hate you,” to the Judges.

At the Glastonbury Music Festival, she introduced fellow artist Lily Allen onto the stage and proceeded to talk about the judgment. “I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” she said.

“I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s— about freedom. This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you,” Rodrigo added.

The duo then later sang Allen’s single ‘F— You’ to which the audience responded with cheers and applause.

Sharing the video on the social media platform, fans of the singer and pro-abortion individuals appreciated the young artist for her brave gesture.

🎥 | Olivia talking about the overturning of the Roe V. Wade law, at the Glastonbury Festival. pic.twitter.com/NA4xWsOzVC — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) June 25, 2022

🎥 | Olivia with Lilly Allen onstage! pic.twitter.com/meKjAJGuYr — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) June 25, 2022

In 1973, the US Supreme Court by a vote of seven to two ruled that governments lacked the power to prohibit abortions. They judged that a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy was protected by the US constitution which was overturned by a current bench of the Supreme Court on 24 June 2022 attracting widespread backlash.