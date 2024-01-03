| Siraj Trends On Social Media After Scalping 6 Wickets Against Sa

Siraj made the best use of the bouncy pitch, grabbing six wickets in 9 overs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:57 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion for India when the team needed him the most. His brilliance with the ball helped India bundle out the host South African team for 55 runs in the ongoing second Test match.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, the Proteas struggled to score runs as Indian bowlers gave them no space to breathe, consistently chipping in with quick wickets.

Siraj was well supported by Bumrah and Mukesh, who each scalped two wickets.

The Hyderabad bowler claimed the wickets of Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, Bedingham, Verreynne, and Jansen to grab his six-fer.

His fans in India are leaving no stone unturned in praising him on social media platforms, particularly X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here’s how his fans reacted to his performance:

All Indian pacers breathing fire in Cape town Meanwhile Prasidh Krishna :#siraj #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/T8b144c2JL — Being Indian 🇮🇳 (@SunilSa02606284) January 3, 2024