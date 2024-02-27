Kothagudem SP inspects agency police stations

Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju has asked the police officers about the current situation in their respective police stations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 10:39 PM

SP B Rohith Raju inspected police stations in agency areas in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju made a surprise inspection of Gundala, Allapally, Komararam and Bodu police stations in the agency areas of Yellandu sub-division on Tuesday.

He asked the police officers about the current situation in their respective police stations. He advised the officials to work hard for the solution of the problems faced by villagers in coordination with concerned departments.

The SP said that people should be alerted from time to time by organising awareness programmes about cybercrimes. Information on the movements of banned Maoists has to be collected from time to time and take appropriate measures to prevent their activities.

In view of the upcoming parliamentary elections precautionary measures have to be taken to prevent any untoward incidents from happening, Rohith Raju said. He enquired about the problems being faced by officials and staff in the police stations and assured to address them.