Yellandu police bust cybercrime gang

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 09:12 PM

Kothagudem: Yellandu police have busted a gang that was opening bank accounts in the names of innocent people and committing cybercrimes through their accounts without their knowledge.

The accused Sudhakar along with a man Ashok Gupta from Dubai called his brother-in-law Kasya Chinababu alias Harsha of Gurralapadu village in Khammam Rural Mandal sometime back asking the latter to open a current bank account for trading.

He offered Rs 50,000 for opening the account. Harsha, who works as a loan consultant in HDFC Bank, Gandhi Chowk branch, Khammam, opened a bank account in the name of his wife Priyanka and gave the details to the accused.After some time, Gupta called Harsha again and asked for five more bank accounts.

Then Harsha’s wife Priyanka offered money to her friend Chaitanya of Yellandu to open the bank accounts.

Chaitanya promised a loan of Rs 15, 000 each to five Dwakra women he knew and opened bank accounts at Gandhi Chowk in Khammam.

He sent the account details to Sudhakar and Ashok Gupta through Harsha, who gave Rs 1 lakh to Chaitanya, who in turn gave Rs 75, 000 to the five women in whose names bank accounts were opened and he took the remaining Rs 25,000.

The police grew suspicious about the whole issue and probed into the matter.

They came to know that Gupta and Sudhakar with Dubai as base lured several businessmen in India through a WhatsApp group saying if they invested in crypto currency and bitcoins, they would get many times their money and made them to deposit the money in the accounts which they managed to open in the names of others.

Later, they transferred the money in those accounts to Dubai to live a luxurious life. Gupta and Sudhakar were booked by LB Nagar police in Hyderabad for similar online frauds. The accused who were involved in the case were remanded by the police on Thursday.