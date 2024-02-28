Increasing cybercrimes: Khammam CP Sunil Dutt asks public to be alert

If anyone was trapped by criminals he or she could get money back if they called the cybercrime toll-free number 1930 and lodge a complaint, Sunil Dutt said

CP Sunil Dutt inspected CCS in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: In view of increasing online frauds in Khammam district, the public should be alert, suggested Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt.

Police received 292 complaints related to online fraud in this year so far and complainants lost Rs 1.40 crore. An amount of Rs 25 lakh was frozen to prevent it being credited in the accounts of cybercriminals. Rs 6 lakh was credited back into the accounts of victims of online fraud, he informed.

Using modern technology cybercriminals were stealing money and sensitive information in mobile phones compromising privacy and security of individuals. If anyone was trapped by criminals he or she could get money back if they called the cybercrime toll-free number 1930 and lodge a complaint, Dutt said.

This call centre works round the clock under the aegis of Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB). Police were using the latest technology software to manage the calls made to the centre. Risk management teams of respective banks would be connected to this call centre and would find out where the money has gone by tracking the bank accounts and would freeze those accounts.

If the criminals do not withdraw money from those accounts, the cash in them would also be frozen. Cybercrime police were creating awareness among the youth through several programmes to save them from online frauds, he explained.

The district police were conducting extensive inspections to stop the smuggling of marijuana, PDS rice and sand across the state borders as well as to restrict the movement of old criminals to prevent thefts. 4822 e-petty cases have been registered in two months of the year and court imposed fines in 1014 cases and charge sheet was filed in 3, 354 cases, the CP said.

He inspected the Central Crime Station in the city on Wednesday and said necessary steps were being taken to strengthen the CCS for effective investigation of crimes. He told the CCS police to focus on the recovery of stolen property.