Fuel bunk managed by transgender persons soon in Sircilla

A transgender woman, B Madhusha said the fuel station would provide permanent employment to them and that they would utilize the opportunity.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 26 May 2024, 10:37 PM

District officials along with Transgender persons examining proposed petrol bunk site in Sircilla second bypass road.

Sircilla: Perhaps the first of its kind in these parts of the country, a fuel bunk managed by transgender persons will soon begin operations in the district. The Rajanna-Sircilla district administration is making all arrangements to set up the fuel station at the district headquarters.

As part of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019, governments are introducing self-employment programmes to provide employment to transgender besides issuing identity cards.

To provide an opportunity to lead a dignified life, a few transgender persons have already been sanctioned loans with hundred percent subsidy to establish different self-employment units. While some of them established photo studios and other units, a few others purchased taxi vehicles. Going a step ahead from such conventional employment units, the district administration came up with the idea of operating a fuel bunk with transgender persons and prepared proposals in January this year.

Besides discussing the project in the district development review meeting held in February, Collector Anurag Jayanthi passed instructions to officials to take steps for establishment of the fuel station.

For this purpose, 10 guntas of government land was identified in the second bypass road in front of the medical college near the weaving park on the outskirts of Sircilla town and was issued a No Objection Certificate. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has already sanctioned a fuel bunk, which will be established with Rs.3 crore. Work on the fuel station has already started.

The district administration, which will set up the fuel station, will give maintenance responsibilities to transgender persons. While 15 transgender persons will get direct employment, another 10 persons will get indirect employment, officials said.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Pujari Gouthami recently conducted awareness programmes for the transgender community. Speaking to Telangana Today, District Welfare Officer P Laxmirajyam said that to provide permanent employment to transgender persons, the District Collector had taken the initiative to establish the fuel station.

Since it was a big project, transgender persons were in a dilemma whether they could maintain it. In order to develop confidence among them, the administration will train them within a few days. For this purpose, an agreement has been entered into with WE-Hub.

If transgender persons fail to come forward, the fuel station would be handed over to physically challenged persons, he said.

A transgender woman, B Madhusha said the fuel station would provide permanent employment to them and that they would utilize the opportunity. Another transgender woman, P Supriya said it was a great opportunity for them to lead a life with self-confidence.