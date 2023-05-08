Sircilla: Youngster immolates self in front of girl’s house

This incident took place in Stambampalli of Boinpalli mandal late on Sunday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:49 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: A 23-year-old youth died by suicide after setting himself on fire in front of the house of a girl, with whom he was allegedly in love. This incident took place in Stambampalli of Boinpalli mandal late on Sunday night.

A native of Jakranpalli Gandhinagar, Brammanapalli of Nizamabad district, Ravi Teja was operating a goods carriage vehicle. On Sunday night, he came to the village in his vehicle and doused himself with petrol in front of the girl and set himself ablaze.

The police, who were alerted by the girl’s relatives, reached the spot and shifted the body to Sircilla hospital.