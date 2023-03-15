SIT begins probe into TSPSC exam paper leak case

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand issued orders transferring the case from Begum Bazaar police station to the Special Investigation Team

Published Date - 08:26 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team of the Detective Department of Hyderabad City police re-registered the Assistant Engineer (Civil) question paper leak exam case and took up investigation.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand had issued orders transferring the case from Begum Bazaar police station to the Special Investigation Team and the investigation is being monitored by Additional Commissioner (Crimes and SIT) AR Srinivas.

On Wednesday, a team of the SIT officials went to the TSPSC office at Nampally and interacted with the officials concerned to understand various protocols involved in conduct of the examination and custody of the question papers.

The officials also questioned the staff of the confidential section where the question papers are stored in the computer systems. The SIT team spent around three hours at the office and also checked a few computers and operating procedures. The staff members who are close to the suspects who are already arrested in the case, were also questioned.

“We went to the TSPSC office and questioned a few persons who are connected to the case. A petition seeking custody of the nine suspects will be filed in the court. On getting custody they will be questioned by us to get further details,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT), AR Srinivas told Telangana Today.

A police team went to Mahabubnagar where one of the suspect in the case, Renuka works and spoke to the staff there. The police found she was on leave for around 12 days in last two months.

A day earlier, the team visited the Begum Bazaar police station where a case was initially registered following a complaint made by the TSPSC officials. The SIT officials went through the records and the statements of the nine suspects and also took custody of the gadgets including mobile phones, laptops and other articles seized from them.

Meanwhile CV Anand issued orders prohibiting assembly of four or more persons near the TSPSC office. The police also said no procession, rally or protest program can be organized near the office.

